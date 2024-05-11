Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 570 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,489,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,294,914. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

