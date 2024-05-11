Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $6,954,232. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 1,875,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

