Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.34. 3,119,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

