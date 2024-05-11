Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

