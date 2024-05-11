Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. 392,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

