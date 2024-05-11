Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,688. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

