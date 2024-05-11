Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

