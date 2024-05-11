Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. 398,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,541. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.45. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.