Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after buying an additional 184,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.