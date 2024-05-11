Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.