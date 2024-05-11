Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

