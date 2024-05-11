Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

