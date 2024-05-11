Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vaxxinity Price Performance
Shares of VAXX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.79. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
