Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.79. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VAXX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vaxxinity as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

