Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

VECO stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,495. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,542,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

