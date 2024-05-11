Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$185.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $38.01 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,201 shares of company stock worth $2,170,495. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

