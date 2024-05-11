Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Venus Concept Stock Up 1.5 %

VERO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

