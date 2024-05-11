Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $41.32 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

