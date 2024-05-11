Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.95 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $51.95 million and $6.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.