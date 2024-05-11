Verge (XVG) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Verge has a market cap of $96.69 million and $12.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00132165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00214512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

