Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 246,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 110,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $40.39. 16,884,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.