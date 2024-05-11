Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 287.2% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

