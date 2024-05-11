Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director James Phillip Holloman Purchases 20,400 Shares of Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $215,628.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $682,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Phillip Holloman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of Vestis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

