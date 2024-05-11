Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
