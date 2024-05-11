Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 77.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Victory Capital stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 918,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Victory Capital’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

