Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

