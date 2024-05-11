Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,260. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,780,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.