Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Visteon by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Visteon by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

