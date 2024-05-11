Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 41.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vitru by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Stock Down 0.8 %

VTRU stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.