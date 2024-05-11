Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 41.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vitru by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vitru Stock Down 0.8 %
VTRU stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.01.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vitru
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.