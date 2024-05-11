VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 53.2% in April

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VivoPower International Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ VVPR opened at $3.52 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
About VivoPower International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VivoPower International
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.