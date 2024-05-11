VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 53.2% in April

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $3.52 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

