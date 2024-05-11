Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.
VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VYGR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
VYGR stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.