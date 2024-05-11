Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

