Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.11. Waldencast shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 3,566 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

