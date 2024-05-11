Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.