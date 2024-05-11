Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Insider Buying Activity

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $105.56. 4,809,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,017,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

Specifically, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

