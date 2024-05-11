Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.33.

WCN stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. 678,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

