Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.78.

NYSE:WAT traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.11. The stock had a trading volume of 791,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,443. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

