Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. 953,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

