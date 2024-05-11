Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,673,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 221,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

