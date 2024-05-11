Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

