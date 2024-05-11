Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

