Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.