Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.