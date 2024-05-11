Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.