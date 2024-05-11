Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $437.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

