Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 25.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,325 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prologis by 15.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Prologis by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.69. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.