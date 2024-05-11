Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

