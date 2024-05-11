Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $80.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

