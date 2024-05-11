Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

AMT opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

