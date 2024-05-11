Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,743,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,613 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

