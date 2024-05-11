Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 209,537 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

