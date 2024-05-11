Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

