Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,693.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,506.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,551.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

